Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 317,510 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of FIHL opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

