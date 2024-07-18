Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,643 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.27% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $86.48 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

