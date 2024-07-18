Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,916 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $55,039,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $29,147,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 540,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 369,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 302,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $102.79 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

