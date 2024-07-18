Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,448 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE BMO opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

