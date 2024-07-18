Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryder System stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

