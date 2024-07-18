Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Sable Offshore stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.