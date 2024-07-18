Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $236.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $243.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $135.18 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

