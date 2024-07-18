Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

