Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

