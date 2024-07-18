Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

