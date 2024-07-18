Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $75.79 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 30.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

