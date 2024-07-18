SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) VP Andrew H. Everett II Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,865.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SEACOR Marine Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
