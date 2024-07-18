Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

SEE opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

