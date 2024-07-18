Sei Investments Co. Acquires 42,950 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

BURL opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.41. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

