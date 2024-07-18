Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,553 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $571.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.53 and its 200-day moving average is $544.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $574.29.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.09.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

