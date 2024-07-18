Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,924 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 969,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.