Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Dycom Industries worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $174.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $186.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.