Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.