Sei Investments Co. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

