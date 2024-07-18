Sei Investments Co. Has $16.52 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.93 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

