Sei Investments Co. Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $78,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after buying an additional 376,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 387,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.