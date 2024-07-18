Sei Investments Co. Has $17.06 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Reliance worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Reliance by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Reliance by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Reliance by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RS opened at $308.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

