Sei Investments Co. Has $17.22 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

