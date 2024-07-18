Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

