Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.