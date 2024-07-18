Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

