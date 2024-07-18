Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,828 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

