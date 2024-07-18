Sei Investments Co. Sells 162,319 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $62.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

