Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,472 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Korn Ferry worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY opened at $71.65 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

