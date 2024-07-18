Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,176 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

