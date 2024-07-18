Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,021 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,021 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $136.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.