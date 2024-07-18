Sei Investments Co. Sells 67,950 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

