Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

SF opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

