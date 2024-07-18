Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 14277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 96.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

