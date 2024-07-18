SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.64. SelectQuote shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 73,706 shares.
SelectQuote Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.