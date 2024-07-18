SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.64. SelectQuote shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 73,706 shares.

SelectQuote Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 24.7% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

