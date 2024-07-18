Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.72

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

LON SEQI opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.99.

Featured Articles

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

