Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.72

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %
LON SEQI opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.99.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
