ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $75.82. 43,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 181,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,103,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 364,720 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 266,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 257,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

