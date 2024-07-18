SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,446 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 234.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.57 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

