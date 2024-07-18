SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,468 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,171,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,715,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,446,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.