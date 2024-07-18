SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,960 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,631,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

