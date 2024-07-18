SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 271.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 184,293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

