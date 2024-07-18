SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 419.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,582,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

