SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 895.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $547.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.48 and its 200 day moving average is $572.15. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.19 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.