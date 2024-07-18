SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,390 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 587.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRL opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

