SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

