SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 1,348.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,566,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 146,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

