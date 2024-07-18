SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $95.30 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

