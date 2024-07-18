SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

LNT opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

