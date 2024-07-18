SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61.
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.