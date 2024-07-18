SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

