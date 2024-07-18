SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 226.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,349 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

